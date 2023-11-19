Wollemi National Park: Rescue mission launched to save nine stranded bushwalkers

<!–

A major rescue operation is underway to save nine hikers stranded in a New South Wales national park.

The group was walking along the Culoul Range Trail in Colo Heightson, Wollemi National Park, when one member fell and hit their head around 7.30pm on Saturday.

Paramedics attended the scene and stayed with the group overnight, treating the man, aged in his 60s, for a minor laceration to his head.

A multi-agency effort is currently underway to bring the group to safety.

