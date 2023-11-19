Sharon Osbourne looks gaunt as she arrives at son Jack’s home after admitting she’s ‘too skinny’ following 42lb. weight loss via Ozempic

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sharon Osbourne looked a little vulnerable as she stepped out on Thursday.

The media personality, who says she gave angry Whitney Houston a diamond ring in an attempt to calm her down after she was accused of trying to seduce her then-husband Bobby Brown, looked particularly emaciated as she emerged from an SUV in front of her stepped. son Jack’s house.

The reality star, 71, has lost 42 pounds with the help of weight loss and diabetes drug Ozempic.

Sharon wore a white sweater and dark jeans for the family visit.

She wrapped herself in a reversible black jacket with a brown and black checked lining in the cold autumn weather.

The Talk host wore black loafers and white socks.

Her red hair was parted to the side and styled with a layered bob.

The Extreme author’s makeup looked natural with a soft pink lip.

In an interview with DailyMail.com, the former X Factor judge weighed in on the effect her weight loss has had on her health.

“I’m too skinny and I can’t put any weight on it,” she revealed.

‘I want it because I feel like I’m too skinny. “I’m under 100 pounds, and I don’t want to be,” she explained, adding the warning: “Be careful what you wish for.”

Ozempic, also known as Wegovy, is the brand name for semaglutide, which works in the brain to make users feel full.

According to the company websiteUsing the drug can have uncomfortable side effects, such as nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and constipation.

“I started Ozempic last December and have been off it for a while, but my warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” the music manager said.

“You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to get addicted to it, which is very dangerous,” the 6-foot-2 celebrity admitted.

‘I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’m down 42 pounds. and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

In an interview with Piers Morgan in September, Sharon opened up about how the side effects affected her.

‘I was nauseous for about two and three weeks. You get very thirsty and you don’t eat.’

Sharon’s husband, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 73, has also dealt with some health issues.

The Iron Man singer underwent surgery in June to remove and realign pins in his neck and back following a 2003 ATV accident that was exacerbated by a 2019 fall.

The hitmaker, who also suffers from Parkinson’s disease which affects his balance and mobility, now relies on a walker to help him get around.