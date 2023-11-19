Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Ten Years Later, Nothing Beats This 'Hunger Games' Moment

    Ten Years Later, Nothing Beats This 'Hunger Games' Moment

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Lionsgate

    Sorry to Thanksgiving—November is now officially devoted to The Hunger Games. Not only is there a prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, now in theaters, but this month also marks a decade since the release of the movie franchise’s best installment ever, Catching Fire. With that, we should all be looking back on the most important moment in Hunger Games history.

    Yes, we’re talking about the groundbreaking naked elevator scene.

    A clip of this scene goes viral about every other year, so you may have seen it without knowing the context. It’s a scene taken straight out of Suzanne Collins’ Catching Fire novel: While at an event to promote the Quarter Quell (a bigger, more dramatic Hunger Games thrown every quarter century), Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) pile into an elevator with their mentor Haymitch (Woody Harrelson). Famed Hunger Games winner Johanna Mason (Jena Malone) flounces into the elevator right after them, marking Katniss and Peeta’s first encounter with the spunky know-it-all.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

