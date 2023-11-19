YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Attempts Comeback Months After Scandal

via YouTube

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger attempted to stage a comeback on Saturday, months after allegations of inappropriate relationships with underage fans sparked scandal.

Ballinger, famous for her annoying teen Miranda Sings character, titled the latest 13-minute video simply “fall vlog.” It was the first video she uploaded since late June, when she responded to the allegations against her by performing a folksy song on a ukulele about a “toxic gossip train,” further angering some fans and critics who said she appeared to be mocking the seriousness of the situation.

Ballinger had been a YouTube star for more than a decade when controversy boiled over last summer, with former fans accusing her of exploiting her underage fans and emotionally “grooming” them.

