    Tentative Deal Struck to Pause Israel-Hamas War and Free Hostages, Report Says

    Nov 19, 2023
    Reuters

    A U.S.-brokered deal could see dozens of hostages freed from Hamas in the next few days, according to a new report.

    The tentative deal struck between the U.S., Israel, and Hamas would provide a five-day pause in fighting while the hostages are freed, sources familiar with the situation told The Washington Post. A six-page agreement stipulates that at least 50 hostages would initially be freed followed by “smaller batches” every 24 hours, the report says.

    At least 239 people remain captive in Gaza as fighting rages.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

