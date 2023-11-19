Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Donald Trump's New Campaign Talking Point: Save the Donuts

    Donald Trump has made plenty of outlandish claims about energy and the environment, often drawing on his perspective as a golf course owner and climate change denier.

    Throughout his political career, the former president has frequently insisted windmills are unsightly menaces that “kill all the birds.” He once called for former Vice President Al Gore to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize because it happened to get cold outside. Not content to merely call climate change a hoax, Trump has claimed it was invented by the Chinese government.

    But in his third presidential bid, Trump appears to have found a new environmental obsession: on at least eight occasions since May, he has publicly claimed the Biden administration’s climate policies threaten, of all things, donuts.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

