Denise Welch, 65, dazzles in sequinned hot pants and fishnet tights as she hosts Moulin Rouge themed charity ball

Denise Welch dazzled in a sequined outfit as she hosted the annual GEM Ball at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester on Saturday.

The presenter, 65, looked fantastic in a pair of silver hot pants and fishnet tights for the Moulin Rouge themed charity bash.

She completed her look with an off-the-shoulder top with tassels, long black gloves and a small fascinator top hat.

Denise, patron of the charity, co-hosted the event with Jenny Powell, who wore a chic black dress.

The GEM appeal aims to raise money for research into treatments for life-threatening genetic and metabolic conditions.

She was joined at the event by Nikki Sanderson, Kimberley Hart Simpson and Stephanie Wring.

Last month, Denise’s son Matty Healy confused fans when The 1975 claimed the singer was eating a phone on stage during their Chicago performance.

Unphased, his mother joked about the singer’s shocking act on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Matty, 34, was captured on the edge of the stage as he appeared to bite chunks out of a light blue phone.

But upon closer inspection, Matty wasn’t consuming the electronic device – just a sweet treat disguised as a cell phone.

The disguise consisted of a light blue fondant wrapped around a thin chocolate sponge with a creamy white filling.

The 1975 posted a photo of the star on X with the caption: ‘Matty Healy eating a phone. Yes.’

Although the video has been viewed more than 620,000 times, fans were quick to point out that the clever stunt was in fact just a chocolate treat.

One fan wrote: ‘The show is so weird tonight. At least it’s not raw steak. Looks like a Pop Tart.’

Another wrote: ‘The inside looks like cookies and cream, and the outside looks like some kind of fondant icing that is then painted with edible paint to mimic the look of an iPhone.’

But Loose Women star Denise seemed to enjoy joining in on the joke as she retweeted the message with the caption: ‘Hope he didn’t leave one. He wasn’t raised that way.”

The band is currently touring America and will take center stage in Britain in February 2024.