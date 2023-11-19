Princess Diana’s Bathing Suits Are the Stars of the Final Season of ‘The Crown’

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Netflix and Getty Images

A fairy tale white wedding gown and a black revenge dress are two unforgettable fashion bookends on The Crown, drawing a definitive line between the start and end of Prince Charles’s (Dominic West) and Princess Diana’s (Elizabeth Debicki) unhappily ever after. Of course, the story doesn’t end there, and another indelible Diana sartorial turn takes center stage in the final season episodes, which document the fateful summer of 1997.

In Season 6 of The Crown, the first part of which premiered Thursday, the line between Diana’s public and private lives is blurred when the paparazzi trail her every move—and outfit. Bathing suits become as ubiquitous as formal or work attire.

(Warning: Spoilers ahead.)

