Add These 5 Adult Party Games to Your Holiday Lineup

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Holiday hosting can be a huge stressor—especially if you have in-laws, distant relatives, and the like over at your place. It’s easy to panic about getting all the details right, but the bottom line is that your guests will be happy as long as there’s a drink in one hand and an hors d’oeuvre in another.

Drinks and food aside, if you really set apart your event—and have them talking about it for years to come—it’s time to break off into teams and get weird with a game or two. Send the kids home early this holiday and keep the holiday spirit alive with a spirited adult-friendly game. Our favorite picks will leave you out of breath laughing, and getting to know your family and friends that much better. Drinks not included but highly encouraged!

Read more at The Daily Beast.