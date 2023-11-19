Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    News

    Add These 5 Adult Party Games to Your Holiday Lineup

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    Add These 5 Adult Party Games to Your Holiday Lineup

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

    Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

    Holiday hosting can be a huge stressor—especially if you have in-laws, distant relatives, and the like over at your place. It’s easy to panic about getting all the details right, but the bottom line is that your guests will be happy as long as there’s a drink in one hand and an hors d’oeuvre in another.

    Drinks and food aside, if you really set apart your event—and have them talking about it for years to come—it’s time to break off into teams and get weird with a game or two. Send the kids home early this holiday and keep the holiday spirit alive with a spirited adult-friendly game. Our favorite picks will leave you out of breath laughing, and getting to know your family and friends that much better. Drinks not included but highly encouraged!

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Free Cricket World Cup final live stream: Where to watch India vs. Australia from anywhere

    Nov 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Free Cricket World Cup final live stream: Where to watch India vs. Australia from anywhere

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Israel and Hamas are close to a US-facilitated deal to pause fighting and release hostages in batches, The Washington Post reports

    Nov 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy