MAGA Influencers Are Sold on This Grifty Wellness Company

A gaggle of Trumpworld-linked investors and disreputable medical professionals are hawking a Goop-like lifestyle brand—complete with supplements, podcasts, tele-health, and even a dating service—to conservative audiences with the help of far-right influencers, The Daily Beast has discovered.

When defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake interviewed Eric Trump in October for her webcast on America First News, her sponsor twice interrupted the discussion to address the dilemma of right-wing alternative medicine enthusiasts.

“You know we’re always looking for the best health and wellness products to give us an edge,” the promo said. “But if we eliminate businesses that have gone woke, don’t know how many genders there are, or force mandated vaccines on their employees, there are frighteningly few companies that we can support.”

