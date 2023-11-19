Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    News

    MAGA Influencers Are Sold on This Grifty Wellness Company

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , ,
    MAGA Influencers Are Sold on This Grifty Wellness Company

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    A gaggle of Trumpworld-linked investors and disreputable medical professionals are hawking a Goop-like lifestyle brand—complete with supplements, podcasts, tele-health, and even a dating service—to conservative audiences with the help of far-right influencers, The Daily Beast has discovered.

    When defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake interviewed Eric Trump in October for her webcast on America First News, her sponsor twice interrupted the discussion to address the dilemma of right-wing alternative medicine enthusiasts.

    “You know we’re always looking for the best health and wellness products to give us an edge,” the promo said. “But if we eliminate businesses that have gone woke, don’t know how many genders there are, or force mandated vaccines on their employees, there are frighteningly few companies that we can support.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Free Cricket World Cup final live stream: Where to watch India vs. Australia from anywhere

    Nov 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Millennials and Gen-Z women are sharing their conversion to Islam in wake of Israel-Hamas war, with ‘leftist queer gremlin’ from Boston among those TikToking her journey

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Free Cricket World Cup final live stream: Where to watch India vs. Australia from anywhere

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Israel and Hamas are close to a US-facilitated deal to pause fighting and release hostages in batches, The Washington Post reports

    Nov 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy