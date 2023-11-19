Female boxer withdraws from Canadian tournament after being told her rival was transgender with an HOUR’S notice, leaving her fearing for her safety

Dr. Katia Bissonnette has withdrawn from the 2023 Golden Glove Provincial Championships in Victoriaville, Que., after learning she was scheduled to face Mya Walmsley.

Walmsley was declared the winner by default after organizers were unable to find a replacement for her to fight.

Bissonnette evokes “physical and psychological risks” as the reason for its withdrawal

“Women should not have to bear the physical and psychological risks associated with a man’s decisions regarding his personal life and identity,” Bissonnette said. Reduxx. “There should be two categories: biological males and females.”

She also cited a University of Utah study that found men can hit 163 percent harder than women.

Studies on the strength of transgender women suggest that hormone blockers may slightly reduce this biological advantage.

According to Boxing Canada, the identity of a trans fighter should not be disclosed if a transition was undertaken before puberty to prevent discrimination.

Walmsley is originally from Australia and his history is not known, Bissonnette said.

She says Walmsley’s record shows “zero combat as a woman” in Canada.

For his part, Walmsley criticized Bissonnette for publicly outing her rather than contacting her directly to find a solution.

“This type of behavior puts athletes at risk of being excluded or subject to personal attacks based on hearsay,” Walmsley said in a statement.

“I fear that this type of accusation will ultimately be used to delegitimize female athletes and justify arbitrary and invasive regulations.”

The fight was scheduled to take place in Victoriaville, Quebec, last month and reignited debate over how to accommodate trans athletes in sport.

The master of philosophy student said The Press that she hadn’t transitioned to become a boxer and that the whole ordeal had made her feel like a “political object.”

She advocated trusting coaches and athletes to choose the correct gender categories for themselves.

The International Olympic Committee previously ruled that transgender women could compete in women’s categories if they lowered their testosterone levels to a certain level.

But Walmsley confirmed she did not need to test her levels before entering the championship.

She argued that “arbitrary and invasive” testing would lead to a dead end by requiring this type of testing.

The controversy has reignited debate over how best to welcome trans competitors into the sport.

It comes after Fallon Fox, the first openly transgender MMA fighter, revealed she broke a competitor’s bone in a fight before her retirement from the sport.

Tamika Brents suffered a fractured orbital bone, which Fox said is a common injury in sports regardless of gender.