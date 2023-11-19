Ashlyn Harris DENIES cheating on USA soccer star ex-wife Ali Krieger with Sophia Bush as she breaks silence on their divorce: ‘Let me be clear: I did not step out on my marriage’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ashlyn Harris has broken her silence on her split from fellow American football star Ali Krieger, insisting she did not cheat on her ex-wife.

Harris and Krieger’s split was announced in October, with Harris believed to be dating actress Sophia Bush.

In a lengthy Instagram statement, Harris said: “Ending a relationship after nearly thirteen years of friendship, teamwork, marriage and co-parenting (many of which were good years) is a decision not made lightly.

“We agreed to place our children in the center, continue therapy, separate and move on with our lives. Two happy families are always better than one unhappy family. This process is never easy, but we got through it.

“Let me be clear: I have not given up on my marriage. I was always faithful in my marriage, even though I was not always completely happy.

“Despite this current darkness, there have been years of love between us. And our children are the best of all. They deserve two healthy and happy parents, and that is the most important thing. We are all in pain.

“I share all of this to remind people that bullying someone about a personal decision, especially if that bullying is based on lies, really hurts.

“I hope that instead of perpetuating this cruelty, you can remember the simple truth that I am a human being, a mother and a good person just doing my best. I would appreciate it if you could take a breath and treat me and my family with some humanity.”

Harris and Krieger adopted two children together – a boy and a girl – and married on December 28, 2019 in Miami, nine months after revealing their engagement.

They met in 2010 at the USWNT training camp. Harris has made 25 appearances for the US as a goalkeeper, while Krieger, a defender, has made 108 appearances at international level for her country, winning two World Cups each in 2015 and 2019.

MORE TO FOLLOW