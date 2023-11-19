It’s showtime! Formula One drivers arrive at the track in Las Vegas – with Lewis Hamilton sparkling in his outfit – ahead of the hugely anticipated Grand Prix in Sin City

Lewis Hamilton was the only driver who dressed up for the occasion in Las Vegas

The drivers of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have arrived just hours before the start of the first ever race under the lights of The Strip.

After sparks flew – both figuratively and, in the case of Carlos Sainz, literally – during the two full practice sessions and qualifying, the drivers are now ready to get started on this new street circuit.

Of all the drivers who performed for the occasion, only Lewis Hamilton appeared to be dressed for the part.

He arrived in a gold-adorned jacket and trousers, while the Mercedes driver looks ready for a tough race.

The rest of the field arrived in much more subdued outfits – something casual or team wear.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton arrives at the track for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen (L) and Sergio Perez (R) head to the paddock

Williams driver Logan Sargeant is preparing for the third Grand Prix in his native United States

These Formula 1 cars will be raced on the track for the first time – without any small support races taking place in Las Vegas.

This means that these cars are the first to go full throttle on the circuit that was already experiencing major problems.

During Thursday’s FP1 session, a manhole cover was sucked up by Sainz’s Ferrari and destroyed the floor of his car. He receives a grid penalty due to the necessary repairs he needed.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the confirmed World Drivers’ Champion – was critical of this event as a whole and more attention is paid to off-track amenities than on-track excitement.

Valtteri Bottas wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey during the driver parade

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez share a drive for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen takes part in the drivers’ parade prior to the Las Vegas GP

He has come under fire for calling the Grand Prix ’99 percent show and one percent sporting event’.

The race will also serve as the third and final ‘home Grand Prix’ for American driver Logan Sargeant of Williams this season.

During the drivers’ parade, Valtteri Bottas wore a Vegas Golden Knights hockey jersey with his number on it.

It also saw Hamilton and Red Bull rival Sergio Perez share a vehicle during the drivers’ parade while Verstappen drove alone.