Tom Brady apologizes to Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant for missing the Las Vegas Grand Prix, saying ‘I just couldn’t make it’… after being seen jet boarding around Miami Beach

Brady spent part of his weekend jet boarding around his Miami Beach home

He then apologized to Sergeant for missing the race: ‘I just couldn’t make it’

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tom Brady had a pre-race FaceTime call with Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant ahead of Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix after apparently leaving the event to enjoy water sports in South Florida.

‘Hi Tom, how are you?’ Sargeant says in the video on Williams’ X account page. “I heard you were meant to be here in Vegas with us, but we’ll make you proud.”

Without revealing the reason for his absence, a smiling Brady wished the sergeant well on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, I just couldn’t make it, but I’ll definitely be watching and rooting for you, my man,” Brady said. “You had a great qualifying and I know you are ready.”

Brady was photographed Saturday riding around his new home in Miami Beach on a jetboard, which is essentially a motorized surfboard that doesn’t require waves or even real current.

Tom Brady had a FaceTime call with Williams Racing’s Logan Sargeant before the race

Tom Brady looked focused as he rode a jetboard at his Florida home this weekend

“We had a good day as a team,” Sergeant told Brady. ‘A little more teamwork today and hopefully take some good points home.’

When asked by Brady if he is excited about F1’s return to Vegas, Sargeant explained that he used to race karts in the city as a kid.

“To come back and do that in an F1 car along the Strip is insane,” Sargeant said. ‘And as the track gets more and more grip on it, it becomes more and more fun to drive. So it was great.’

“Yeah, great,” Brady replied. “I know this is a huge race for you, a big, kind of milestone moment for you in your career.

“Take it all in, my man. You don’t get this very often. I know you have a big, bright future ahead of you. Make the most of it and just kick some ass. Enjoy it. Do your best, and whatever happens, you just have to learn from it.”

Sargeant signed off by telling Brady, “We’ve got to get you to one of these Grands Prix someday.”

Brady assured the 22-year-old driver, “trust me, I’ll be there.”