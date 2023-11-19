DJ Tigerlily reveals how she juggles her music career with motherhood after welcoming first child and says she will be taking her baby son on tour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She’s a new mother and one of Australia’s biggest DJs.

And DJ Tigerlily, real name Dara Lawson, has revealed how she juggles her blossoming music career with her seven-month-old son, Lando.

Speak with Stellar magazine On Sunday, Dara, 31, revealed that she usually makes work a family affair these days.

“(My son) Lando came to a few shows with me. My mom is coming too,” Dara said of her demanding schedule.

Dara, who is married to Scott Lawson, said she has just booked her first international gig, with her mother also joining her for that set.

DJ Tigerlily, real name Dara Lawson, 31, has revealed how she juggles her music career with motherhood as she spoke to Stellar magazine this week. Pictured

“I just booked my first international show since having a baby, in the Philippines in December, so mom is coming with us,” she said.

She admitted that her DJ work is usually done when Lando is sleeping, which also helps.

“Fortunately, he’ll hopefully be asleep when I do the forward-facing part of my job. I feed him before I leave, go to the club, play, come back and feed him again. It works,” she finished.

Posing for Stellar magazine this week, Dara wore baggy forest green trousers and a matching jacket, along with a canary yellow singlet.

“(My son) Lando came to a few shows with me. My mom is coming too,” Dara said of juggling being a DJ and a new mom. She added that she has just booked her first international gig

Baby Lando is named after race car driver Lando Norris in honor of his father’s love for the sport. Pictured with her husband

The music producer announced in November that she was expecting her first child in April and shared a video on Instagram for the announcement. Pictured with her husband

The music producer announced in November that she was expecting her first child in April and shared a video on Instagram for the announcement.

“DISCO BABY – COMING APRIL 2023,” she captioned the post, revealing in the hashtags that she was 15 weeks along.

Earlier last year, the DJ married her long-term partner Scott in a romantic ceremony, exchanging vows in Sydney’s Duffys Forest.

The couple tied the knot on March 5, surrounded by family and friends.

“Our dream day, in our dream location, with our most beloved friends and family… Scott and I are on cloud nine,” Tigerlily wrote on her Instagram at the time.

DJ Tigerlily and Scott announced their engagement in March 2021.