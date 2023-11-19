‘SNL’: Bowen Yang’s Giant Panda Steals Attention From Biden in Cold Open

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

President Joe Biden faced stiff competition for media attention when giant panda Tian Tian attended his press conference Saturday evening Live’It’s a cold open for this weekend’s Jason Momoa-hosted episode.

SNL kicked off its latest episode with a skit poking fun at Biden’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which included discussing China’s plan to send more pandas to the US, as three pandas are currently on their way to the Asian country after living in Washington’s National. Zoo. Cast member Bowen Yang played one of those pandas, Tian Tian, ​​and he successfully defeated Mikey Day’s Biden.

“This meeting was a total victory,” Day told Biden. “Of course we made agreements on communications, fentanyl and climate change – but most importantly we got what America really needs right now: more pandas.”

Yang gave insight into Tian Tian’s daily routine: “I just want to eat bamboo, sneeze in a cute way and not have sex.” When asked about his refusal to mate at the zoo and why he seems to hate sex, Yang replied, “Have you had it?” It’s crazy. Next question.”

The episode also featured Momoa delivering a monologue that focused on the star’s concerns about the state of the planet’s oceans. Another memorable sketch showed the adoration Momoa and other men have for the Roman Empire, which references a recent TikTok trend.

Topics covered in the “Weekend Update” included the recent suspension of NBA star Draymond Green for fighting Rudy Gobert during a game.

Singer Tate McRae was the episode’s musical guest.