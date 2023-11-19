Brad Pitt looks just like his Fight Club character Tyler Durden almost 25 YEARS after movie… as he arrives at F1 Grand Prix

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brad Pitt arrived at the F1 Grand Prix in Las Vegas on Saturday looking like he stepped off the set of one of his most iconic films from 25 years ago.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner – who recently celebrated his first birthday with girlfriend Ines de Ramon – channeled his bad boy character Tyler Durden from 1999’s Fight Club with sandy blonde short hair, a fitted jacket and tinted sunglasses.

Completing his cool vibe with a stand-up collar and jeans, Brad looked every bit the matinee idol starring as Ed Norton’s alter ego in David Fincher’s masterpiece.

He was spotted entering the paddock at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, with the three-day F1 spectacle dubbed the biggest sporting event ever.

Brad was a fixture on the F1 circuits last season, filming the racing drama Apex, directed by Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski, alongside actors Damson Idris and Javier Bardem.

In the film, Pitt plays an experienced Formula 1 driver who comes out of retirement to train an up-and-coming driver, played by Idris.

Earlier this week, Formula 1 responded to claims that Brad was forced to cut ‘footage worth millions of pounds’ following a change to sponsorship deals following the writers’ strike.

Pitt and his production team had shot hours of footage on location during the first half of the F1 season, with the actor filming while driving a Formula 2 car with an added Formula 1 aero package at the Silverstone circuit in July.

But the subsequent 118-day actors’ strike, which affected almost two million industry jobs before ending in November, put a brake on further work on location.

The delay and subsequent agreement between the SAG-AFTRA union and film studios has since resulted in a change in sponsorship deals, industry sources claimed, rendering any pre-recorded film unusable.

However, Formula 1 has now assured MailOnline that the film is back on track.

Pitt – who is producing the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton – was reportedly forced to destroy tens of millions of pounds worth of valuable footage.

A source said The sun: ‘It’s really a nightmare for Brad and the team. There were many events set aside for filming throughout the year, which would have helped reduce costs rather than having to recreate quick moments and wide shots.

Fight Club is based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Chuck Palahniuk

‘However, now that all the sponsors have changed it, the images are no longer available. It’s annoying for Brad and Lewis, who see this project as their baby.

“Apple Studios, who helped make the film, are far from impressed, but ultimately there’s not much they can do.”

Formula 1 has since responded to the report, with a spokesperson telling MailOnline on Wednesday: ‘The film is still on track for its original release date of 2025. All footage shot this year is relevant.

‘Filming will take place at the Grands Prix in 2024, with Brad and Damson driving real cars on the track for racing sequences. The film will provide continuity with the 2023 F1 season based on footage shot in 2024.

“There are no changes to the film sponsors, and they are all committed for the duration of the project. The production adjusted its schedule before and during the SAG strike and has been planning for some time to film in 2024.”

Pitt had already spent two months getting to know the Formula 2 machines – first at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France and then at Silverstone.

The Fight Club star plays veteran driver Sonny Hayes, who has come out of retirement to team up with young rookie Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris, and compete against the sport’s biggest titans.

Spanish star Javier Bardem is also expected to appear as Sonny’s APXGP team boss, while Lewis Hamilton will have a role in the film – presumably as himself.

Hamilton recently spoke about the film, saying, “There are nerves because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long.

“We want everyone to love it and really feel like we’re capturing what the essence of this sport is about.”