What does it mean to be asexual?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In recent years, we have seen the emergence of a social movement in favor of the acceptance of asexuality. We’ve also seen more asexual characters pop up on shows like Falling for something And Sex education.

Despite this, asexuality remains largely misunderstood. So what does that mean?

Asexuality refers to low or no sexual attraction. However, this does not apply to all people who identify as asexual, or the shorthand “ace“, never feel sexual attraction or have sex.

People who identify as asexual may feel intense attraction to someone, but not sexual attraction. Others may find sex enjoyable but rarely feel attracted to another person.

There are also variations of asexual identity that fall largely within the framework of ace umbrella. People who identify as demisexualfor example, experience sexual attraction only toward people with whom they have a strong emotional connection.

Through ace identity spectrum, many people have romantic or sexual relationships. For others, sex is not a part of their lives.

Asexual identity also intersects with other sexual or gender identities. Some asexual people identify as queer, transgender, or gender diverse.

How many people identify as asexual?

Asexuality, as a sexual identity or orientation, has only recently been included in large-scale surveys. The data is therefore limited.

Data analysis of 2004 British Population Survey found that 1 percent of respondents indicated, “I have never felt sexual attraction toward anyone.” This measure, however, may not be accurate given that many asexual people would disagree that they have “never” felt sexual attraction.

In 2019, a large Australian survey of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual (LGBTQIA+) communities, watch 3.2 percent of the sample identified as asexual.

THE Visibility and Asexual Education Networkan international online network, has more than 120,000 members.

When did asexuality become a social movement?

Asexuality has always been part of human sexual diversity. However, the movement to establish asexuality as a sexual identity, and building a community around it, has its roots in the early 2000s.

The rise of internet technologies has created a platform for asexual people to connect and organize, following a path similar to that of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender rights activists.

Asexuality, as an identity, sits alongside heterosexuality, homosexuality, or bisexuality as a description of oneself determined by the form of one’s desire.

However, the importance of defining asexuality as an “identity” is often misunderstood or criticized on the grounds that many people experience low or no libido at certain times in their lives.

What is the difference between sexual identity and libido?

In his work On the history of sexuality, sociologist Jeffrey Weeks considers the psychoanalytic interrogation of men attracted to men as an important step in contemporary Western understanding of sexuality. It was around this time, in the late 1800s, that “homosexuality” became seen as a central part of an individual’s psyche.

Before that, same-sex relationships were often considered sinful or degenerate, but sex was seen as just a behavior and not an identity – something a person does, not what they “are.” There was no category of “the homosexual” And heterosexuality was only determined in response to this categorization of sexuality.

Queer and LGBTQIA+ community support services:

Safety rope at 131 114

ACON

QLife at 1800 184 527

Twenty10 at (02) 8594 9555

The Gender Center Inc. at (02) 9519 7599

Headspace at 1800 650 890

LGBTIQ+ Health Australia at (02) 7209 6301

Black Rainbow

Trans Pride Australia

Emergency services on triple-0 if you need immediate care

This history means that today, gender identity is considered an important part of what defines us as a person. For lesbian, gay or bisexual people, “coming out” involves building a sense of identity and belonging in the face of institutional and cultural opposition to homosexuality.

Asexuality has not been subject to legal or moral sanctions like homosexuality. However, many asexual people also do not conform to conventional expectations when it comes to sex, relationships, and marriage. Families and communities often do not accept or understand asexuality.

Sexual relationships are central to the expectations we place on ourselves and others for a “good” life. Sex and desire (or desirability), not to mention marriage and procreation, are highly valued. People who are asexual or do not desire sex often receive the message that they are “broken” or inadequate.

This can be reinforced by medical or psychological definitions of low libido as a problem that needs to be addressed. Hypoactive sexual desire disorder is a category of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, the manual used by mental health professionals to diagnose mental disorders.

Although diagnostic categories are important in supporting people who experience distress due to low libido, they can also mean asexuality is considered in pathological terms.

Raising awareness of asexuality as a legitimate sexual identity means resisting the idea that asexuality is a deficit.

By challenging us to rethink everyday assumptions about the human sexual experience, the anti-asexuality movement is far from anti-sex. On the contrary, affirming and celebrating the legitimacy of asexual identity is truly a priority. positive sex position – one that asks us to broaden our appreciation of sexual diversity.

Jennifer Power is an Associate Professor and Senior Researcher at the Australian Center for Sex, Health and Society Research at La Trobe University. This piece first appeared on The conversation.