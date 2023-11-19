Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Subjectnbsp;

10:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate is organizing a free, intensive training course for correspondents and journalists on safety measures during coverage of war battles,nbsp;at the Editorsrsquo; Syndicate headquarters – Hazmieh – Lamartine Center – 4th Floor

11:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Working meeting, with the participation of the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee, MPnbsp;Ibrahim Kanaan, and the heads of economic and labor bodies, to discuss the issue of taxesnbsp;in the draft budget law for 2024, and other draft tax laws referred to the Parliament, and their impact on the economic, social and living conditions, at the headquarters of thenbsp;Economic, Social and Environmental Council (to benbsp;followed by speeches by MP Kanaan and Council President Charles Arbid)

11:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Solidarity stand with journalist Layal Al-Ikhtiyar, at the invitation of ldquo;Media Reporters for Freedomrdquo; at Samir Kassir Square – downtown Beirut

13:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting of the coordination body of Lebanese national parties, forces and figures, at the headquarters of the Secretary-General of the Union Party, MPnbsp;Hassan Murad,nbsp;Tallet Al-Khayyat – Beirut

14:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;ldquo;Raising the Lebanese Flagrdquo; ceremony, held by the Businessmen Union for Support and Development ldquo;Iradardquo;, under the patronage of the Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud, and the Mayor of Beirut, Abdullah Darwish, atnbsp;President Saeb Salam Square – Verdun Intersection – UNESCO

18:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Roman Catholic Metropolitan of Beirut and Byblos,nbsp;Bishop George Baqouni, presides over the Mass of the Feast of Our Ladyrsquo;s Entry into the Temple, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help – Furn El Chebbak

nbsp;

==========