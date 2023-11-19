Arsenal ‘target next William Saliba’ with Mikel Arteta keen to add Valencia wonderkid Yarek Gasiorowski to his squad following injuries to Jurrien Timber and Ben White

Arsenal ‘interested’ in signing 18-year-old Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski

Highly rated centre-back plays regularly for Spain at youth level

According to reports, Arsenal are looking to expand their defensive options by signing promising Valencia defender Yarek Gasiorowski.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in another centre-back following the injuries to Jurrien Timber and Ben White, and the highly-rated 18-year-old appears to fit that bill.

Gasiorowski has made four appearances for Valencia’s first team this season and recently came off the bench after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

He is also a regular for Spain at youth level, making 16 appearances for the under-19 side, and Gasiorowski even scored a hat-trick from centre-back in a European Championship qualifier against Moldova.

IF are now reporting that Arteta and Arsenal are ready to make a move for the young defender.

Reports suggest that Arsenal are keen to sign 18-year-old Spanish defender Yarek Gasiorowski

The youngster made his debut for Valencia this season and has since made four appearances for the La Liga club

Mikel Arteta is looking to expand his defensive options to strengthen a backline that has conceded just ten goals in the Premier League so far this season.

The north London club was rumored to be interested in Gasiorowski’s services several seasons ago, only for Brexit rules to stand in the way of a deal.

Instead, the defender has settled in Valencia, where he made his first start in the Copa Del Rey against UD Logrones in early November.

So far he has been limited to substitute appearances in the league, but that hasn’t stopped him from attracting the attention of the Premier League giants.

After making his debut from the bench against Mallorca, Gasiorowski said: “I am fulfilling the dreams you have longed for since you were a child, like making your debut with the first team of the club where you grew up.

“I remember going to warm up in the fiftieth minute and it was the ninetieth minute and it looked like nothing was going to happen. Then suddenly I saw that Thierry (Correia) couldn’t continue and (Valencia manager, Ruben) Baraja said I had to make a quick substitution because he was going to drop out. From that moment on I kept the shirt.’

Gasiorowski still has two years left on his current contract at the La Liga club, and a £17.5m release clause could tempt potential suitors to make a move for him in the near future.

Arsenal’s defense has been weakened by a serious knee injury suffered by summer signing Jurrien Timber

Ben White also missed the recent win over Burnley, with Arteta admitting the Englishman had been playing with an injury ‘for weeks’

Arsenal’s defensive options have been limited since Timber suffered a serious knee injury against Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season.

Arteta also revealed after the recent win over Burnley that fellow defender White had been playing with an injury ‘for weeks’, ruling him out for the win against the Clarets.

Regular centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel have helped Arsenal to their best defensive record in the league so far this season. The Gunners only conceded ten goals as they tried to keep pace with top players Manchester City.

Their defense could be further improved with the addition of Gasiorowski in the upcoming January transfer window.