NNA – MP Ibrahim Kanaan said today after casting his vote in the Bar Association elections: ldquo;From the Palace of Justice and in Lebanon, there are elections according to their legal timing…There is no vacuum, no obstruction, no jurisprudence, and no pre-determined results. Rather, it is a democratic process par excellence and everyone congratulates the winners…Any lessonnbsp;learned?!rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.