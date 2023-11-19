Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Israeli enemy shelling of several southern areas continues this morning

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Marjayoun reported that the Hamams Hilltop and the Marjayoun Plain were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling this morning,nbsp;adding that the enemy had recently targeted the town of Taybeh with 3 shells near the Taybeh Project and 3 other shells on Talat al-Qalaia near the 800 Project.

    A number ofnbsp;enemy artillery shells also fell on the forests of southern Naqoura, NNA correspondent in Tyre reported, adding that thenbsp;Israeli shelling also targetednbsp;the Labouneh area in Naqoura andnbsp;the outskirts of Tayr Harfa Al-Jebin towards the town of Al-Dhaira in the western sector.

    The enemy artillery also bombednbsp;at approximately nine in the morningnbsp;the area between the towns of Dibel and Al-Qawzah in the Bint Jbeil District, with several shells.

    It targeted as wellnbsp;the outskirts of the town of Al-Jabain in the western sector.

    Enemy warplanes also carried out an air strike on the Al-Kharaza area in the town of Aita Al-Shaab, close to residential homes, NNA correspondent reported added.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moment Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne share INTENSE staredown during Cricket World Cup final with Australia vs India on a knife edge

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Biden’s Thanksgiving disaster: New poll shows Trump BEATING Biden in 2024 – after voters say they disapprove of his handling of Israel crisis and after confused appearance at APEC

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Neo-Nazis parading swastikas, chant ‘there will be blood,’ and gather outside a synagogue in Wisconsin, say reports

    Nov 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moment Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne share INTENSE staredown during Cricket World Cup final with Australia vs India on a knife edge

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Biden’s Thanksgiving disaster: New poll shows Trump BEATING Biden in 2024 – after voters say they disapprove of his handling of Israel crisis and after confused appearance at APEC

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Neo-Nazis parading swastikas, chant ‘there will be blood,’ and gather outside a synagogue in Wisconsin, say reports

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd’s daily routine: 5:15 a.m wake-ups and dialing into meetings after dropping her son off at school

    Nov 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy