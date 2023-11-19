Israeli enemy shelling of several southern areas continues this morning

NNA – National News Agency correspondentnbsp;in Marjayoun reported that the Hamams Hilltop and the Marjayoun Plain were subjected to Israeli artillery shelling this morning,nbsp;adding that the enemy had recently targeted the town of Taybeh with 3 shells near the Taybeh Project and 3 other shells on Talat al-Qalaia near the 800 Project.

A number ofnbsp;enemy artillery shells also fell on the forests of southern Naqoura, NNA correspondent in Tyre reported, adding that thenbsp;Israeli shelling also targetednbsp;the Labouneh area in Naqoura andnbsp;the outskirts of Tayr Harfa Al-Jebin towards the town of Al-Dhaira in the western sector.

The enemy artillery also bombednbsp;at approximately nine in the morningnbsp;the area between the towns of Dibel and Al-Qawzah in the Bint Jbeil District, with several shells.

It targeted as wellnbsp;the outskirts of the town of Al-Jabain in the western sector.

Enemy warplanes also carried out an air strike on the Al-Kharaza area in the town of Aita Al-Shaab, close to residential homes, NNA correspondent reported added.

