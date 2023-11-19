Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s most disturbing PDA moments! All the wild snaps that have raised eyebrows from recent maternity shoot to THAT straddling pose

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Since going public with their romance, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have had no filter on the amount of PDA they show to the world.

From touching tongues at the Oscars to this unforgettable horseback photo taken on vacation, their loved-up snaps have delighted fans happy to see Kourtney find love – while making many others cringe.

It seems no setting is off-limits, with the couple even engaging in displays of love in front of their family.

But Kourtney defended her affection on an episode of The Kardashians, saying: “Kissing and hugging is not a bad thing. I’m actually grateful that my kids get to see a loving, affectionate relationship, because they haven’t seen that in their entire lives.

Here, we take a look at the lovebird’s most dazzling, PDA-filled photos, from their recent maternity photo shoot to the many NSFW snaps posted on their social media.

TEAM KRAVIS MATERNITY SHOOT

Oh baby! The couple took part in a racy photo shoot in which Travis took Kourtney’s topless breasts as she showed off her budding baby bump.

Kourtney, who has since welcomed their first child together, also wrapped her arms around him in another photo as he slipped his hand down his pants.

“To my husband, my soul mate, my best friend, my lover, my dad, our little boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all my dreams come true and I feel so lucky to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever,” she captioned the post, shared on Tuesday.

EVEN THE HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH IS NOT FORBIDDEN!

“You’re at Disneyland, there are children!” Kourtney opened up about the negative reactions she received during that PDA-filled visit to Disneyland on The Kardashians

Kourtney and Travis didn’t let a wholesome place like Disneyland stop them from showering each other with affection.

The reality star straddled her drummer pal as they enjoyed a make out session at the family amusement park.

They made this in light of the criticism they received about this specific Kardashian video.

“People were upset about the Disneyland video,” Kourtney reminded Travis. “From me on you.”

“They just say, ‘Who’s taking the video!? You’re at Disneyland, there are children!’

HOT AND HEAVY!

Hot and heavy! The couple raised eyebrows with this steamy photo taken during their 2021 Utah desert getaway.

The couple raised eyebrows in 2021 with this steamy photo of them exploring the exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

Kourtney showed off some serious skin in her tiny two-piece while Travis went shirtless in the desert.

NSFW!

Wow! Kourtney left little to the imagination in this photo Travis posted in honor of her 2021 birthday

Travis left little to the imagination when he shared a sexy photo of Kourtney’s legs in 2021.

She was lying on a couch and a hint of her butt was visible when Travis touched her feet.

The photo was one of many Travis shared in honor of Kourtney’s 42nd birthday in 2021.

‘IF **THE KING LOVES YOU! �� YOU ARE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash,’ he captioned the post.

CHEEKY!

All aboard the love boat! Travis shared another racy photo of himself with his nose nestled in Kourtney’s butt as she lay in a bikini on a boat

Travis shared another racy photo of himself with his nose nestled in Kourtney’s bum as she lay in a bikini on a boat.

The photo was uploaded earlier this year and featured a close-up of Kourtney with a sexy look in her eyes as her husband showed her some love.

He posted the photo with a tongue out emoji and tagged his wife in it.

SEALED WITH A KISS!

Sealed with a kiss! Travis shared a photo of him kissing Kourtney’s cleavage in a steamy photo of them hanging out by the pool

Travis shared a photo of himself kissing Kourtney’s cleavage in a steamy photo of them hanging out by the pool.

It says: “Countdown of the days…”

IT’S A MATCH!

Early in their romance, the couple packed a significant amount of PDA while sitting front row at a UFC match.

Fans grimaced as the couple touched tongues on camera before walking away laughing.

GET AN RO Oh M!

Which Oscars? The couple didn’t let the exclusive Oscars stop them from packing on the PDA

Kourtney and Travis didn’t let Hollywood’s biggest night stop them from doing what they do best.

The lovebirds got people talking by French kissing on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.

MUSIC LOVERS!

Music lovers! Kourtney shared this loved-up photo of Travis on horseback while he practiced his drums last year

Even a drum rehearsal cannot separate the two lovers.

Kourtney shared this loved-up photo of Travis on horseback while he practiced his drums last year.

“Time to practice drumming,” she captioned the post.

CLUMSY!

Get a room! In an episode of the Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis didn’t hesitate to speak out during an open house.

Clumsy! The real estate agent eventually left them alone as they continued their awkward demonstration.

In an episode of the Kardashians, Kourtney and Travis didn’t hesitate to speak out during an open house.

Kourtney straddled Travis as they hung out in the backyard – awkwardly close to their real estate agent.

The real estate agent eventually left them alone as they continued their awkward demonstration.

BEACH BUM!

He’s a beach bum! Travis put his hands on Kourtney’s butt while they hung out on the beach in a post shared in March 2022

Travis lovingly placed his hands on Kourtney’s butt as they hung out on the beach in a post shared in March 2022.

The reality star shared a video of them rushing into the water after their cuddling display.