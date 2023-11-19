Can you guess which hit song Princess Eugenie chose for the first dance at her starry wedding? And what DID she mean by ‘Euge Got the Love’?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is one of the key questions of marriage, as much for the royal family as for all of us.

Which song will you choose for your first dance?

Princess Eugenie recently revealed that when she spoke with Jack Brookbank, they moved to the sound of You’ve Got the Love, the 2008 hit by Florence and the machine.

And there was a sentimental reason for the choice, as she admitted during her appearance on the “Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time” podcast.

“It was our first dance, You’ve Got The Love, and that’s because when we first started dating – so Jack and I have been together for 13 years – we used to sing ‘Euge got the Love love” and not “you have”. love,” she laughed.

“No one knows,” she remarked. “It’s a real big nugget!”

As for the rest of the royal family…

Princess Eugenie revealed during the “Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time” podcast that her first wedding dance to Jack Brookbanks was You’ve Got the Love by Florence and the Machine.

Prince William And Kate Middleton

For their royal wedding in April 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton danced to Ellie Goulding’s rendition of Elton John’s Your Song.

William and Catherine chose a rendition of Your Song by Elton John, sung live at the reception by Ellie Goulding in April 2011.

Ellie previously admitted her nerves were one of her most vivid memories of performing – and said she thought she was going to be a lure for another big musical artist.

The song has a connection to his mother, Princess Diana – Elton had originally planned to sing the tune at her funeral in 1997.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall

Zara Phillip and Mike Tindall chose Frank Sinatra’s classic “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” for their first wedding dance in June 2011.

When Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, walked down the aisle with England rugby star Mike Tindall on June 30, 2011, they did so in the simple setting of Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile .

And for her first wedding dance with Mike, Zara chose a classic: Frank Sinatra’s version of I’ve Got You Under My Skin.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

For their first dance at the couple’s wedding in May 2018, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose Land of a Thousand Dances, by Wilson Pickett.

Speaking for the trailer for their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan seemed a little unclear about the name of the classic they chose for the first dance.

Meghan said: “I really wanted the music to be fun.”

Then she asked Harry, “Even our first dance.” Song of a thousand dances? I’m always wrong,” before singing some lyrics such as “Mashed Potato, do the alligator.”

She was right, of course: Wilson Pickett’s version of the 1962 hit, Land of a Thousand Dances.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Tom Kingston danced to her favorite song, Will You Love Me Tomorrow by The Shirelles, on their wedding day in May 2019.

When Lady Gabriella Windsor married Tom Kingston in 2019, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent chose her favorite song, Will You Love Me Tomorrow by The Shirelles.

To make things even more special, her sister-in-law, Sophie Winkleman, performed it at the reception.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the London Art Biennale, she said: “There were a few tears but I don’t know if it was because they were emotional or because they wanted me to stopped !”

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden opted for “Sofias Brudvals”, a waltz written by Pelle Arhio and sung by Per Bredhammar for their first dance of their wedding in June 2015.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden were married at the Swedish Royal Chapel on June 13, 2015.

The two men began their lavish reception with “Sofias Brudvals,” a waltz written by Pelle Arhio and sung by Swedish artist Per Bredhammar.

Later in the evening, the couple made a drastic change with performances by Icona Pop and the late Avicii.

It has been reported that Dance music star Avicii even adapted the lyrics of one of his hit songs as follows: “I met Carl Philip in Ibiza, where we got to hang out and chat for a while.”