The Houthis threaten ships carrying Israeli flag or having any connection with it

NNA – The Yemeni armed forces affiliated with the Houthi quot;Ansar Allahquot; group announced that they will target all types of ships carrying the Israeli flag and those operated or owned by Israeli companies, according to quot;Russia Today.quot;

The military spokesman for the Houthis, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a statement that this announcement comes in light ofnbsp;quot;religious, national and moral responsibility, and in view of the brutal Israeli-American aggression that the Gaza Strip is being exposed to, including daily massacres and genocide, and in response to the demands of our Yemeni people and the demands of free peoples, and to provide relief to our oppressed people in Gaza.rdquo;

