Qatari Prime Minister: Minor challenges remain in the hostage negotiations between Hamas and Israel

NNA – Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani confirmed on Sunday that achieving an agreement to release hostages held by Hamas depends on ldquo;simplerdquo; and ldquo;logisticalrdquo; issues, according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

In a press conference in Doha with the European Union foreign policy official, he said, quot;The remaining challenges in the negotiations are very minor compared to the bigger challenges, as they are more logistical and practical.quot;

He stressed that quot;efforts to release the hostages held in Gaza are still continuing.quot;

On the other hand, the minister stressed that ldquo;what happened in the Al-Shifa Complex is a crime, and unfortunately we did not hear a voice of condemnation from the international community…massacres continue against civilians and there is no respect for international laws and norms,rdquo; indicating that ldquo;there is a double standard in many countries regarding what is happening to our brothersnbsp;in Gaza.quot;

He pointed out that the international community must take a stand against Israel#39;s violations of international laws.

Additionally, Israel informed the Qatari mediators late last Friday that it completely rejects the updated prisoner exchange deal with Hamas, which includes the release of 50 Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

This comes after reports indicated that an agreement between Israel and Hamas is imminent, which includes a 3-day truce, the entry of aid, and the release of 50 prisoners held by Hamas in exchange for 50 Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons.

