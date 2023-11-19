Own a piece of royal history: Netflix show The Crown is auctioning off props including the world’s only copy of the Gold State Coach

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

More than 400 costumes, props and sets made for the Crown are expected to be auctioned off next year.

The popular Netflix show aired the first half of its sixth and final season on Thursday, focusing on the period from Diana’s death in 1997 to the marriage of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005, and fans will soon have the chance to get your hands on it. memorable items such as Diana’s “revenge” dress and the Queen Mother’s cocktail stick.

Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the hit historical drama, will sell the items at Bonhams in February.

Highlights include a fiberglass replica of Westminster Abbey’s coronation chair, estimated at £20,000, and the world’s only example of the Gold State Coach for £50,000.

Fans can also buy the front gate of Number 10 – complete with lantern railings and boot scrapers – for around £30,000, or the replica of the wrought iron gates of Buckingham Palace for up to £8,000 .

Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the hit historical drama, is selling the items at Bonhams in February

Highlights include the world’s only copy of the Gold State Coach for £50,000

Fans can also buy Number 10’s front gate – complete with lantern railings and boot scrapers – for around £30,000.

The series has been praised for the authenticity of the props and sets it has used since it first hit our screens in 2016.

Charlie Thomas, Bonhams UK Group Director for Internal Sales and Private and Iconic Collections, said: “The Crown’s iconic costumes, props and sets are extensively researched and crafted with truly impressive attention to detail. by master craftsmen.

“Not only is this an incredible opportunity to own pieces from the landmark show, but it’s also the closest thing to owning the actual item – whether it’s the faceplate of 10 Downing Street or Princess Diana’s engagement ring.”

According to the series’ co-founder and executive producer, Andy Harris, The Crown had used more than 2,500 sets and filled 18 shipping containers at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire with props and costumes.

This includes a powder blue ball gown (£7,000) worn by Claire Foy, who played the Queen in the first series, and an engagement ring worn by Princess Dianna (£2,000-£3,000), played by Emma Corrin.

A bespoke replica of Diana’s so-called revenge dress, which she wore on the same night the then Prince of Wales confessed to his infidelity on national television, is expected to cost between £8,000 and £12,000, while a version of Diana’s 1987 Jaguar XJ-S can cost up to £20,000.

For less than £100 you can walk away with the Queen Mother’s cocktail stick and handkerchiefs, while a pair of porcelain corgis can cost £300.

A combination of 3D printing and clay sculptures cast in fiberglass was used to make the faux Gold State Coach before being colored with a paint called Bristol Gold.

The famous coach was used when Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton played the role of Queen Elizabeth II during her Silver and Golden Jubilee.

It’s two-thirds the size of the original, made in 1762, and was created by prop maker Jason Szukalski, who took hundreds of photos of the real display at Buckingham Place in order to get the design just right.

A free exhibition of all items will be created at Bonhams in central London before the sale.

Proceeds will be donated to the National Film and Television School to establish the Left Bank Pictures – The Crown Scholarship.

The show’s creators hope the sale will raise up to £1million.

The famous coach was used when Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton played the role of Queen Elizabeth II during her Silver and Golden Jubilee.

An engagement ring worn by Princess Dianna (£2,000-3,000), played by Emma Corrin

Replica of the coronation vestments designed and worn by the late queen from the Netflix series The Crown

A bespoke replica of Diana’s so-called revenge dress, which she wore on the same night the then Prince of Wales admitted his infidelity on national television, is expected to cost between £8,000 and £12,000.

The series has been praised for the authenticity of the props and sets used since it first aired on our screens in 2016.

According to the series’ co-founder and executive producer, Andy Harris, The Crown had used more than 2,500 sets and filled 18 shipping containers at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire with props and costumes.

A version of Diana’s 1987 Jaguar XJ-S could cost up to £20,000

The second part of the sixth season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on December 14, marking the end of the hit drama series.

Andy Harries, managing director of production company Left Bank Pictures and executive producer of The Crown, said: “Its enormous global success is in large part due to working with the best creative and production talent in this country, and We want to invest the profits from this magnificent auction into the next generation of film and television talent.

“The NFTS has been part of The Crown’s history since the beginning, with many of its graduates contributing to the production of the series over the years.

“I have long admired and personally supported the school’s philosophy and training.

“So I’m delighted that The Crown’s legacy will be to provide so much financial support to so many NFTS students over the coming decades.”

A live sale will take place on Wednesday February 7 at Bonhams in London, with an online auction between January 30 and February 8 on the Bonhams website.

The second part of the sixth season of The Crown will premiere on Netflix on December 14, marking the end of the hit drama series.