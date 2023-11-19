Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Statements by former head of Saudi Intelligence about Gaza and Israel top social media sites

    By

    Nov 19, 2023

    NNA – The statements of former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal about ldquo;the events in Gaza and Israelrdquo; during his participation in the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain yesterday, Saturday, topped social media sites, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    Al-Faisal said during his speech: ldquo;I categorically condemn Hamasrsquo; targeting of civilian targets. I condemn it for providing an excuse for this hateful government to ethnically cleanse Gaza of its residents and completely destroy them. I condemn it for undermining the Palestinian Authority, and I condemn it for sabotaging Saudi Arabiarsquo;s attempt to reach a peaceful solution for the Palestinian people. But equally, I condemn Israelrsquo;s indiscriminate bombing ofnbsp;innocent civilians, and I condemn Western politicians for crying when Israelis are killed by Palestinians and refusing to even express sadness when Israelis kill Palestinians.quot;

    He believed that quot;this war is a turning point in the process of serious search for a just solution to the Palestinian issue that deals with the roots of this conflict.quot;

