NNA – The Islamic Resistance announced in a communique this afternoon that, so far, the following sites have been targeted:nbsp;Al-Dhaira post,nbsp;Jarah point, Jal Al-Alam,nbsp;Al-Marj post,nbsp;Ramya post,nbsp;Hanita post,nbsp;Khalet Wardeh, Mtolleh site, and Jal Al-Alam postnbsp;for anbsp;second time.

nbsp;

==============