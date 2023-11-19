Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jordanian King warns of an explosion in the region if the war in Gaza continues

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Jordanian King Abdullah II warned that Israel#39;s continuation of its quot;ugly warquot; with Hamas in the Gaza Strip may lead to quot;an explosion in the situation in the entire region,quot; during his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news network.

    A statement from the Royal Court quoted the Jordanian King as saying, quot;Israel#39;s continuation of its hideous war on Gaza and its illegal violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem will lead to an explosion in the situation in the entire region.quot;

    He stressed quot;the need to act immediately to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid there.quot;

    He warned of quot;the worsening humanitarian situation in the Strip,quot; calling on quot;the international community to stop this humanitarian catastrophe out of respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations.quot;

    On the other hand, the Jordanian statement quoted von der Leyen as emphasizing ldquo;the necessity of achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution,rdquo; stressing the rejection of ldquo;any attempts to displace the Palestinians,rdquo; and ldquo;the importance of preserving the historical and legal status in Jerusalem.rdquo;

    According to the statement, talks during the meetingnbsp;emphasized the need quot;to condemn violence by settlers in the West Bank.quot;

    nbsp;

    =============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Moment Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne share INTENSE staredown during Cricket World Cup final with Australia vs India on a knife edge

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Biden’s Thanksgiving disaster: New poll shows Trump BEATING Biden in 2024 – after voters say they disapprove of his handling of Israel crisis and after confused appearance at APEC

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Neo-Nazis parading swastikas, chant ‘there will be blood,’ and gather outside a synagogue in Wisconsin, say reports

    Nov 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Moment Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne share INTENSE staredown during Cricket World Cup final with Australia vs India on a knife edge

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Biden’s Thanksgiving disaster: New poll shows Trump BEATING Biden in 2024 – after voters say they disapprove of his handling of Israel crisis and after confused appearance at APEC

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Neo-Nazis parading swastikas, chant ‘there will be blood,’ and gather outside a synagogue in Wisconsin, say reports

    Nov 19, 2023
    News

    Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd’s daily routine: 5:15 a.m wake-ups and dialing into meetings after dropping her son off at school

    Nov 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy