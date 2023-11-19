Jordanian King warns of an explosion in the region if the war in Gaza continues

NNA – Jordanian King Abdullah II warned that Israel#39;s continuation of its quot;ugly warquot; with Hamas in the Gaza Strip may lead to quot;an explosion in the situation in the entire region,quot; during his meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday, according to quot;Russia Todayquot; news network.

A statement from the Royal Court quoted the Jordanian King as saying, quot;Israel#39;s continuation of its hideous war on Gaza and its illegal violations in the West Bank and Jerusalem will lead to an explosion in the situation in the entire region.quot;

He stressed quot;the need to act immediately to establish a ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid there.quot;

He warned of quot;the worsening humanitarian situation in the Strip,quot; calling on quot;the international community to stop this humanitarian catastrophe out of respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations.quot;

On the other hand, the Jordanian statement quoted von der Leyen as emphasizing ldquo;the necessity of achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution,rdquo; stressing the rejection of ldquo;any attempts to displace the Palestinians,rdquo; and ldquo;the importance of preserving the historical and legal status in Jerusalem.rdquo;

According to the statement, talks during the meetingnbsp;emphasized the need quot;to condemn violence by settlers in the West Bank.quot;

