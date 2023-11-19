Harry and Meghan Ready for Royal Christmas—if Charles Invites Them

Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Welcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Happy royal Christmas? That’s still TBA

Friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say the couple would “readily accept” an invitation to the royal family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham (where the couple were last part of the seasonal celebrations in 2018), or a summer stay at Balmoral. However, so far King Charles has not invited them.

Read more at The Daily Beast.