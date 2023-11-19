Wild thunderstorms are set to lash Australia’s east coast ALL week as warning is issued for flash-flooding

<!–

Forecasters are warning of thunderstorms “coming alive” across eastern Australia for much of the coming week.

But in northern and western Australia, it’s the prolonged heat that’s the problem, with Perth potentially becoming the first capital city to experience a serious heatwave this season.

Sky News meteorologist Alison Osborne said southern Queensland and northern New South Wales would face thunderstorms which could lead to flash flooding.

Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra are all susceptible to thunderstorms early in the week.

Wild storms are forecast for parts of southern Queensland and the northern rivers region of New South Wales this week.

The forecast comes after eastern areas of the New South Wales-Queensland border were pelted by golf ball-sized hailstones midweek.

The coming deluge is likely to be welcomed in fire-ravaged regions of New South Wales and Queensland.

“The past week has been characterized by outland showers… and this is expected every day of the coming week,” Ms Osborne said.

“Winds from the Coral and Tasmanian Seas; they supply humidity to this low pressure zone.

You have a recipe for widespread showers and thunderstorms – and this trend won’t change much over the next week.

From Monday, showers and storms will focus on eastern Queensland, south of Bundaberg.

Already this week, more than a month of rain has fallen in parts of central Australia, including 36 millimeters in Alice Springs in just 24 hours.

Much of the precipitation over the next few days could be associated with storms – with damaging winds also posing a threat.

The drama will miss Melbourne completely, but the city will see gray and gloomy skies for much of the week.

People in southern Queensland and the Murray Darling Basin will face widespread falls of up to 60 to 100 millimeters during the week, with some areas reaching up to 200mm.

A period of “prolonged heat” is expected to continue over the next week across much of northern Australia.

Ms Osborne said the rain would likely intensify by the weekend but would keep southeast Australia cooler and much of the rest of the country would experience “prolonged heat” .

In northern Australia, the heatwave is expected to continue, with temperatures reaching 40°C.

Heatwave conditions along the west coast will extend as far south as Perth from Sunday into next Thursday.

“This means Perth could be the first capital city this season to experience a serious heatwave,” Ms Osbourne said.