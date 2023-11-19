Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    News

    31 Premature Babies Moved From Gaza’s ‘Death Zone’ Hospital

    31 Premature Babies Moved From Gaza’s ‘Death Zone’ Hospital

    Reuters

    Thirty-one premature babies have been moved from Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital—which has been declared a “death zone”—to hospitals in the south of the strip for eventual transfer to Egypt.

    The infants, some of whom weigh as little as 2 pounds, have endured hellish conditions, with their incubators losing power amid fuel blockades. They had to be put side by side on open beds, and at least three newborns died before they could be moved, according to Reuters.

    Al-Shifa is Gaza’s largest hospital, and patients were stranded there after Israel’s assault on the strip following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. The hospital has reportedly run out of food and water and is surrounded by firefights.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

