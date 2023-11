Memphis Police Department

A Tennessee man who rampaged across Memphis—killing four female relatives and wounding another—was found dead of “what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.

The discovery of Mavis Christian Jr. ended a nightlong manhunt.

“Through the collaborative effort between law enforcement, the community, and the media, the suspect was located quickly without the additional loss of lives,” police said.

