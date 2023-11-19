The Veronicas stars Jessica and Lisa Origliasso opt for edgy outfits as they attend Billboard party in Los Angeles

<!–

Jessica and Lisa Origliasso are known for their sharp fashion choices.

And the twin singers, who perform together in The Veronicas, were on brand when they hit the Billboard No. 1 party in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old siblings made a statement, with Jessica opting for a long leather coat with a brown and black wicker design.

She wore a black vest and matching pants underneath, along with a pair of chunky boots.

For makeup, the singer opted for a bright red lip and a peach blush while wearing her black bob loose.

Lisa, meanwhile, wore a high fashion blazer with a cold shoulder design and loose trousers.

She added a pair of chunky platform boots with inserts, as well as some gold chokers.

The pop star swept her black bob off her face and opted for a sheer, pink makeup look with a pink lipstick.

It comes after Jessicawho identifies as queer and sexually fluid, revealed that her sexuality was initially made public before she was ready.

She said Stellar magazine that she was ostracized by media speculation at the age of 20, before publicly embracing her identity herself.

‘My statement (at the time) was that I didn’t have to make a statement. “I’m just going to be myself, and if y’all want to call me a fake lesbian,” – as they called me at the time – “I don’t really care,”’ she said.

‘I was twenty. I didn’t want to give them an answer because I didn’t know what the answer was at the time,” Jess continued.

‘Labels were then loaded. But all our fans knew I was strange; I’ve written about it in so many songs.’

The You Ruin Me hitmaker announced her engagement to Alex Smith in September last year.