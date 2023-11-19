Coldplay ‘set to announce Melbourne concerts imminently’ after playing massive sold out gigs in Perth

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coldplay could be heading to Melbourne, according to a new report.

The British superstars have just played two very special concerts at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on Saturday and Sunday evening.

They could then head towards Victoria, with the Herald Sun saying Sunday that tour insiders say an announcement is “imminent.”

But the “stadium shows” won’t happen until 2024, likely after the group performs in Bangkok, Singapore and Manila in January and February, the publication reports.

Adding to the mystery, a tour poster claiming Coldplay will be coming to Marvel Stadium and Accor Stadium in October and November next year surfaced online on Sunday, but Live Nation has yet to comment on the speculation.

Coldplay could be heading to Melbourne, according to a new report. The British superstars have just played two very special concerts at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia (pictured)

Coldplay played two very special concerts in Perth at Optus Stadium on November 18 and 19.

Both concerts were sold out – with 120,000 tickets sold and the band hoping for a return of around £12 million ($A22 million).

Coldplay fans were promised a “spectacular show” which would be “packed with lasers, fireworks and LED bracelets”.

The beloved band last performed in Australia in 2016, and the concerts were the first in the WA capital since February 2009.

They could then head to Victoria, with a report on Sunday claiming tour insiders say an announcement is “imminent”. But the “stadium shows” will not take place until 2024

Adding to the mystery, a tour poster claiming that Coldplay will be coming to Marvel Stadium and Accor Stadium in October and November next year surfaced online on Sunday.

Frontman Chris Martin delighted Perth residents, walking around barefoot in front of his suit at Crown Mansions and even posing for photos at a wedding party.

It comes after it was revealed how much food and drink was needed to satiate the 120,000 punters in attendance at the band’s two Perth shows.

Among the food trucks for sale are an incredible nine tons of hot chips (or fries as they’re called in the US) as well as special Coldplay-themed burgers.

A Channel nine A report on Saturday revealed that 500 kegs of beer and 35,000 cans of larger beer had been imported, along with 50,000 cans of ginger beer.

More than 8,000 burgers were expected, including the aptly named Fish You and Viva La Vegan.