NNA – Hasbaya – National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli violent bombardment has been ongoingnbsp;this afternoon, as the sounds of explosions are heard throughout the Hasbaya casa district.

The Israeli enemy shelling also targeted the village of Sarda, as a shellnbsp;fell between the residential homes, NNAnbsp; correspondent innbsp;Marjayoun reported.

