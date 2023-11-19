Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Red Crescent in Gaza: 31 premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Complex

    NNA – The Palestinian Red Crescent announced this afternoon, Sunday, the evacuation of 31 premature babies from the Al-Shifa Complex in Gaza City, according to the Palestinian News Agency, WAFA.

    It explained in a statement that its ambulance crews were able to evacuate the babiesnbsp;and transport them via its vehicles to the south, in preparation for transporting them to the Emirates Crescent Hospital in Rafah, with coordination from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

