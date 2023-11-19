Al-Rahi to obstructers: You have no right to continue not to elect a president, tampering with army institution’s stability

NNA – Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Beshara Boutros al-Rahi, on Sunday, criticized those who are obstructing the election of a president of the republic, saying they have no right to continue with their stalling and tampering with the military institution#39;s stability in a spirit of maliciousness, hatred, and revenge.

Presiding over this morning#39;s Mass service in Bkirki, the Patriarch supported Army Chief, Joseph Aoun#39;s remaining in office by extending his term which expires on January 10, considering that he ought not be be changed until the election of a new president.

quot;We affirm the call of the Council of Catholic Patriarchs and Bishops in Lebanon: In this delicate security situation, and as the war is raging on our southern borders, it is necessary not to tamper with the supreme leadership of the army until the election of a President of the Republic…The issue here is linked to the need to protect our people and to maintain security on all Lebanese lands and borders, especially in the south, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1701,quot; the Patriarch said.

quot;Any change at the level of the army leadership requires wisdom and deliberation and must not be exploited for personal, political ends,quot; al-Rahi added while urging Lebanese officials to quot;elect a president and stop gambling with the state.quot;

quot;Let us pray to our Almighty Lord so that His mercy may be revealed, so that He may grant peace to the Holy Lands and stop the war,quot; the Patriarch concluded.

