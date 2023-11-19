Biden’s Thanksgiving disaster: New poll shows Trump BEATING Biden in 2024 – after voters say they disapprove of his handling of Israel crisis and after confused appearance at APEC

New polls from NBC News show for the first time that Biden will lose to Trump in 2024

Comes after other dismal polls showing Trump with a lead in key swing states

The new poll also has Biden’s approval at a low of 40 percent

President Joe Biden suffered another blow on Sunday when a new poll showed him losing to Donald Trump in the 2024 general election.

A new NBC News poll The numbers released Sunday show that 46 percent of registered voters would vote for Trump in 2024, compared to the 44 percent who said they would vote for the current president.

In September, the same poll showed men were 46 percent right each.

Moreover, in June, Biden was narrowly ahead of Trump by 4 points – 49 percent to 45 percent.

Sunday’s results mark the first time the poll shows Trump with a lead over Biden.

The latest comes after a New York Times poll from late October to early November showed Trump beating Biden in five of the six battleground states crucial to winning the 2024 election.

As polls roll in, Biden is returning from his participation in the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid rising tensions with the communist nation.

Biden’s polls continue to falter amid a series of disasters, including increased economic decline and the prevailing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The president has faced enormous criticism from pro-Palestinian Democrats angry over his continued support for Israel in its counterattacks against Hamas terrorists operating in the Palestinian stronghold of Gaza.

He was also criticized for a fancy dinner with Xi as “guest of honor” just hours after the president called him a dictator.

The NBC News poll also shows Biden with a historically low approval rating of 40 percent, which is down one point from September.

His disapproval stands at a whopping 57 percent.

The first time polls showed Biden’s approval falling below his disapproval was in October.