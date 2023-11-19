Sun. Nov 19th, 2023

    Moment Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne share INTENSE staredown during Cricket World Cup final with Australia vs India on a knife edge

    Moment Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne share INTENSE staredown during Cricket World Cup final with Australia vs India on a knife edge

    LIVE: Follow India vs Australia on Mail Sport’s live blog
    Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne were locked in an intense glare
    The pair are fighting hard to win the Cricket World Cup for their country

    By Ollie Lewis for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 09:51 EST, November 19, 2023 | Updated: 10:06 AM EST, November 19, 2023

    Marnus Labuschagne and Virat Kohli engaged in one of the sport’s most intense staredowns in the heat of their Cricket World Cup final clash.

    The cricket superstars emulated the world’s best boxers by refusing to take their eyes off at the end of an over as Australia chased India’s first-innings score of 240 runs to win the tournament in Ahmedabad.

    Kohli, a feisty character on the field for his country, tried to intimidate the wayward Labuschagne as he and Travis Head steadied the ship for Australia after taking a trio of early wickets for the tournament hosts.

    Labuschagne refused to be fazed by the Indian hero and followed him all the way across the crease as the other players returned to their positions.

    Virat Kohli (left) and Marnus Labuschagne (right) were locked in an intense gaze

    Kohli tried to intimidate Labuschagne early on in the change of ending

    Kohli has been in sensational form with the bat for India this tournament, with his efforts helping his side reach the final with a perfect record of 10 wins from 10 matches.

    However, he was unable to score big in Ahmedabad as he played on his own stumps off Pat Cummins’ bowling and departed for 54 runs.

    Cummins revealed how his side planned to silence the 130,000-strong crowd in Ahmedabad, keeping the crowd silent for much of the first innings after an initial blitz from Rohit Sharma.

    But the opener was greedy after smashing Glenn Maxwell’s two boundaries and mistimed his next shot, sending the ball high into the air. Travis Head was on hand to catch excellently.

