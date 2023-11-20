Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Ron DeSantis Defends Elon Musk’s Character After Antisemetic Post

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , ,
    Ron DeSantis Defends Elon Musk’s Character After Antisemetic Post

    CNN

    Even an antisemitic remark could not force Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to disavow his billionaire propeller Elon Musk, using an interview on Sunday to instead defend the X owner against the critical chorus.

    CNN host Jake Tapper raised Musk’s tweet from Wednesday to the GOP presidential candidate, where Musk agreed that Jewish people “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.” 

    “You have said the actual truth,” Musk replied. Tapper pressed DeSantis on whether he saw and condemned the remark.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

