SNL Pays Tribute to Dana Carvey’s Late Son in Final Moments

NBC/screengrab

Saturday Night Live waited until the final moments of this weekend’s show to share some words of support for former cast member Dana Carvey and his wife Paula Zwagerman following the sudden loss of their son, comedian Dex Carvey, to a drug overdose at just 32 years old.

During the “Goodnights” portion of the show before the credits rolled, “Weekend Update” co-anchor Colin Jost held up a cue card-type sign that simply read, “We love you Dana and Paula” as host Jason Momoa celebrated with the rest of the cast behind him.

In a message of thanks to his Instagram followers on Saturday, Dana Carvey wrote, “My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion.”

