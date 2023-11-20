Israeli soldiers raid luxury homes of Hamas terrorists and unearth 35 tunnel shafts hiding weapons and ‘psychological warfare’ documents

<!–

Israeli forces have raided the luxury homes of Hamas terrorists, seized weapons and located at least 35 tunnel shafts.

Paratroopers from the Nihal Brigade, backed by tanks, air force fighter jets and armed with rocket launchers, launched a series of attacks in the heart of Gaza City.

Six weeks into the war against Hamas, after the October 7 attacks killed more than 1,200 people, they carried out operations in the Sheikh Ejlin and Rimal neighborhoods.

Officials said the areas were “luxury” and were home to senior figures from the terror group. Released footage showed soldiers attacking buildings with tanks and rocket-propelled grenades.

After the operation, the seized items were put on display, including weapons, ammunition, missiles, laptops and other documents examined by intelligence chiefs.

Footage shows tanks rolling in and Israeli soldiers shooting at buildings as they continue to bomb Gaza

About 35 tunnel shafts were discovered and a training camp used by Hamas military intelligence was also stormed, killing “several terrorists.”

The Rimal neighborhood is considered the upscale area of ​​the Gaza Strip, where senior Hamas commanders lived and used the civilian space for activities and directing terrorism.

There are also military posts and government buildings within the area.

IDF forces from the Nahal Brigade located a terrorist squad about to fire on the troops from the roof of an apartment and a jet was called in to target the building.

A brigade major said: “During searches in the Rimal area, we found a large number of weapons belonging to Hamas terrorists, including laptops, memory devices and technical documents.

‘Other combat items, including uniforms and shirts, knee pads and ammunition.

“Many of the documents contain details about psychological warfare and information about the IDF and how ambushes can be carried out.”

Israeli troops are seen lining up as they continue to carry out attacks in Gaza and raid homes of Hamas terrorists

Israeli troops are seen amid the rubble in Gaza carrying out attacks on the enemy

Israel says more than 372 soldiers have been killed since October 7, with 52 killed since the ground operation began last month, with the death toll in Gaza exceeding 12,000.

IDF officials said its forces were working through the northern Gaza Strip, focusing on Jabaliya, Zeytun and Beit Lahia, and that naval ships were also used to storm the area from the sea.

