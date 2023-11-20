United Nations: The horrific events in Gaza are “beyond imagination”

NNA – High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Tuuml;rk, said today that the level of violence in the Gaza Strip in recent days is unfathomable, with attacks on schools housing displaced people and a hospital turning into a ldquo;death zone,rdquo; according to Agence France-Presse.

Turk said in a statement, ldquo;The horrific events that took place during the past 48 hours in Gaza are beyond imagination,rdquo; warning that ldquo;the killing of such a large number of people in schools that have become shelters, and the hundreds of people fleeing for their lives from Al-Shifa Hospital, amid the continued displacement of hundreds of thousands tonbsp;southern Gaza, are actions that contradict the basic protection that must be provided to civilians under international law.rdquo;

