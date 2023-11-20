Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Trump Tells Iowa Voters He’s Just ‘Not Into Golden Showers’

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump Tells Iowa Voters He’s Just ‘Not Into Golden Showers’

    Scott Olson

    Donald Trump felt the need to make his kink preferences very clear to an Iowa audience on Saturday, describing how he denied to his wife Melania the claim he had sex workers urinate on him.

    “‘He was with four hookers,’” Trump summarized to a Fort Dodge, Iowa, crowd. “You think that was good that night they go up and tell my wife, ‘It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true.’”

    The claim was one of the most incendiary in a 2016 dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele, a document that alleged the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election. It claimed that Trump, during a 2013 stay at the Ritz Carlton in Moscow, hired sex workers to perform a “golden showers” show on the hotel bed to defile it, as he had heard the Obamas had stayed in the same bed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    OpenAl is building the most powerful tech in the world. The public should be told what Sam Altman lied to the board about.

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy