    Suzanne Shepherd, Iconic ‘Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ Mother, Dead at 89

    Suzanne Shepherd, an actress best known for playing the mother of two iconic mob wives, first in Goodfellas and then later on The Sopranos, “passed away peacefully” on Friday morning, according to fellow actor and friend Tom Titone. She was 89.

    Shepherd, who got her start on stage, didn’t make her film debut until she was in her mid-50s, playing Aunt Tweedy opposite Julia Roberts in 1988’s Mystic Pizza. Two years later, she portrayed the mother of Lorraine Bracco’s character Karen in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas.

    Starting in 2000, Shepherd appeared in 20 episodes of HBO’s The Sopranos as Mary DeAngelis the disapproving mother of Edie Falco’s Carmela Soprano.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

