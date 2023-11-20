Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood’s granddaughter Maggie, 14, is ‘hailed as the next Kate Moss’ by agency boss who scouted the original supermodel as a teen

<!–

Ronnie Wood’s granddaughter, 14-year-old Maggie MacDonald, is being hailed as the ‘next Kate Moss’, it is claimed.

Maggie is said to have been picked up by Sarah Doukas, the famous eye of modeling agency Storm, which scouted Kate Moss when she was also 14.

The future star is Leah’s daughter, whom the famous guitarist shares with his second wife Jo Wood.

Jo also signed with Storm when she started her modeling career as a teenager.

With Maggie all grown up, Sarah now considers her a ‘rising star’ and the pair will meet in the ‘coming months’.

Future star: Ronnie Wood’s granddaughter, 14-year-old Maggie MacDonald, is being hailed as the ‘next Kate Moss’. Maggie is pictured on the left in July with father Jack, mother Leah and brother Otis

Famous Grandpa: Maggie’s grandfather is none other than Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood

A source said The mirror: ‘Sarah saw a photo of Maggie and has been wanting to meet her ever since.

‘She thinks she has incredible potential and could be a real rising star in the modeling world. And of course everyone trusts Sarah’s eye.

“She’s hoping to meet Maggie in the coming months, and Maggie’s really looking forward to it too.”

Jo added that she thinks Maggie is ‘the most beautiful girl in the world’ and that her granddaughter would ‘really’ want to do modeling.

Ronnie and his current wife Sally have been married since 2012 and Ronnie has four more children from his previous relationships.

His children are Jesse, Leah, Tyrone, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose. He also has six grandchildren, including Maggie.

On Saturday, Ronnie enjoyed a family day out with his wife Sally and their twin daughters at a performance of The Snowman at the Peacock Theater in London on Saturday.

Ronnie’s appearance came after The Rolling Stones became the first band Britain will earn a billion dollars gross.

Model material: Maggie (pictured in 2022) reportedly picked up by Storm’s modeling agency Sarah Doukas

Success story: Sarah scouted supermodel Kate Moss when she was just 14 – now she’s one of the most famous in the world (pictured in September)

Sweet: Ronnie Wood, 76, enjoyed a family day out with his wife Sally, 46, and their twin daughters at a performance of The Snowman at London’s Peacock Theater on Saturday

The iconic band has struck gold through electrifying live performances and more than 250 million album sales.

Their concerts have raked in a staggering $2 billion in ticket sales over the years, and in 2021 fans spent $130.9 million on just 14 performances on the No Filter tour in the US.

Cliff Dane, the money whiz who ranked the rockers for The Sunday Times Rich List, applauded the Stones, alongside Led Zeppelin, for initiating mega-stadium tours.

Even though the remaining members of Ronnie Wood (76), Mick Jagger (80) and Keith Richards (79) are now playing fewer shows, their devoted fans are happy to part with top dollar for tickets as they tend to be older and have more disposable income. and the Stones can now make more money from the till.

The person behind the Stones’ financial affairs is Joyce Smythwho reformed the US leg of the Stones tour following Mick’s heart surgery four years ago.

The Stones released their first album in 18 years last month, called Hackney Diamonds.