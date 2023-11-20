Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    News

    Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram retain their ATP Finals doubles title with straight set victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

    By

    Nov 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram retain their ATP Finals doubles title with straight set victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram defended the doubles title in the ATP Finals
    Salisbury and Ram defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4

    By George Bird for Mailonline

    Published: 11:43 EST, November 19, 2023 | Updated: 11:56 AM EST, November 19, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram defended their ATP Finals doubles titles as they defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

    Salisbury and Ram won in straight sets in Italy 6-3, 6-4.

    The Anglo-American duo are the first consecutive champions since 2017, when Henri Kontinen and John Peers retained their titles.

    Salisbury said it was an “incredible” feeling to achieve such success.

    As reported by BBC SportsSalisbury said: ‘There is something very special about this place.

    Rajeev Ram (L) of the USA and Joe Salisbury (R) of Great Britain celebrate after winning the ATP Finals doubles match

    The Anglo-American duo defeated Marcel Granollers (L) and Horacio Zeballos (R)

    ‘I feel so lucky to be playing here and the success we have had in Turin is incredible.’

    Although they faced a break point in their opening service game, Salisbury and Ram managed to take a 3-1 lead and won the first set.

    They had to wait for victory in the second set, but eventually prevailed.

    It is the tenth time in a row that Salisbury and Ram win a match at the tournament.

    In last year’s final they defeated Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

    Salisbury stated that it is an ‘incredible’ feeling to achieve such success in Turin

    Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram retain their ATP Finals doubles title with straight set victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

    By

    Related Post

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

    Nov 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Colo. Police Officer Shoots Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Another Man Who Was Trying to Help Cop

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Live: ASX set for modest gains, oil prices rebound from recent lows

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    Trump recounts telling Melania about ‘golden shower’ allegations as she immediately believes its false because he’s a ‘germaphobe’

    Nov 20, 2023
    News

    OpenAl is building the most powerful tech in the world. The public should be told what Sam Altman lied to the board about.

    Nov 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy