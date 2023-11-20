Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram retain their ATP Finals doubles title with straight set victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and USA’s Rajeev Ram defended the doubles title in the ATP Finals

Salisbury and Ram defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 6-3, 6-4

Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram defended their ATP Finals doubles titles as they defeated Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Salisbury and Ram won in straight sets in Italy 6-3, 6-4.

The Anglo-American duo are the first consecutive champions since 2017, when Henri Kontinen and John Peers retained their titles.

Salisbury said it was an “incredible” feeling to achieve such success.

As reported by BBC SportsSalisbury said: ‘There is something very special about this place.

Rajeev Ram (L) of the USA and Joe Salisbury (R) of Great Britain celebrate after winning the ATP Finals doubles match

The Anglo-American duo defeated Marcel Granollers (L) and Horacio Zeballos (R)

‘I feel so lucky to be playing here and the success we have had in Turin is incredible.’

Although they faced a break point in their opening service game, Salisbury and Ram managed to take a 3-1 lead and won the first set.

They had to wait for victory in the second set, but eventually prevailed.

It is the tenth time in a row that Salisbury and Ram win a match at the tournament.

In last year’s final they defeated Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.