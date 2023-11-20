Mon. Nov 20th, 2023

    Bill Burr defends his ‘hilarious’ wife over Donald Trump controversy after she was seen giving the former US President a double bird at UFC 295: ‘Can we all be adults?’

    By

    Nov 19, 2023
    Trump received an ovation from the UFC 295 crowd at Madison Square Garden
    Burr’s wife Nia Renee Hill is branded ‘classless’ and ‘trashy’ for her gesture
    By Leocciano Callao for Dailymail.Com

    Published: 1:11 PM EST, November 19, 2023 | Updated: 1:11 PM EST, November 19, 2023

    Comedian and actor Bill Burr has come to his wife’s defense after she was heavily criticized for double-birding former US President Donald Trump at UFC 295 on Saturday.

    A week after the Octagon-side incident at Madison Square Garden, Burr, 55, appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and defended his wife Nia Renee Hill.

    “I love my wife, you know where you stand,” Burr said. “The guy walked into the arena, everyone cheered, they gave him the finger, no one was arrested. That’s why this country is great!’

    Hill, who has been married to Burr since 2013, received a lot of backlash on social media after she showed her distaste for Trump with the gesture.

    While some users on

    Bill Burr defended his wife Nia Renee Hill for double-birding Donald Trump at UFC 295

    Hill was filmed giving Trump the double birdie as the former US president stood Octagon side

    Bill Burr responds to the backlash after his wife watched Donald Trump at the UFC fight.

    I think Bill handled this beautifully.

    It’s not that deep for me. His wife doesn’t like Trump and I will live.

    Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/YWSuWzNWaE

    — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) November 18, 2023

    The UFC gave Trump his own grand entrance at Madison Square Garden before the main card

    ‘Everyone has spoken out. Can we all be adults?’ Burr added.

    Before the pay-per-view main card of UFC 295, Trump was given his own major access to his seat at the side of the cage. The crowd at Madison Square Garden roared in Trump’s presence before chants of “USA” followed.

    The entourage included Trump’s son Donald Jr., Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson and UFC president Dana White.

    While the New York crowd and UFC royalty welcomed Trump with an ovation, Hill was clearly displeased with Trump’s presence.

    “I came there to go to the fights,” Burr said. “I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.”

    Burr then compared Trump thanking the MSG crowd to “when OJ Simpson was acquitted.”

    He also claimed the former president is getting the “Michigan treatment” after receiving a warm welcome while on trial for $250 million in fraud in the city. Burr concluded his comments by calling Hill hilarious.

    Following the incident, Trump, Hill and Burr all witnessed a great night of MMA as Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira won UFC gold at MSG.

